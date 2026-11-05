undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED STORE THEFT
5 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported store theft on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 p.m. the 30-year-old was detained by store employees at a business in the 2700 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after he was allegedly observed consuming candy, food, and drinks inside the store, that he had not paid for. The items were valued at over $22. The man was contacted and admitted to the theft. He was charged with third-degree theft. Bail was set at $1,250. The man was released later in the day.
5