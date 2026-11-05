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BURLESON CO. SHERIFF INVESTIGATING REPORT OF ‘SUSPICIOUS’ VAN FOLLOWING CHILD IN SOMERVILLE AREA
By Josh Blaschke,4 days ago
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a report of a “suspicious” vehicle following a child. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Somerville area. A 911 call reported a white van, occupied by two white males with brown hair, had approached and followed a juvenile walking home from the mailbox.