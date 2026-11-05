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New KTM 450 RC Vs 390 RC: Key Differences
By Punya Sharma,4 days ago
The RC 390 shook the sports bike world upon debut. It had class-leading power, features, and handling, making Japanese rivals seem vanilla in comparison. Then, the competition slowly caught up, and KTM essentially neglected its baby sports bike for a few years. Now, though, Team Orange has officially rejoined the segment by showcasing its new 450 RC at the 2026 EICMA. It is an entirely new machine compared to the outgoing 390, and here are the key differences you need to know about.