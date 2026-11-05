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Seeking a Dylan for the Trump era, Lucinda Williams decided to give it a shot herself: ‘Somebody had to do it’
By Laurie Haag,4 days ago
When the current chapter of political chaos began swirling around us two years ago, famed singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams knew something important was missing. The kind of music that had marked the political activism of her youth was not there. She decided that, as a songwriter, that was a thing she could do something about.
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