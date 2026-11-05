undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Can Arseny Gritsyuk Keep Up His Scoring Pace for the New Jersey Devils?
By Gerard Lionetti,4 days ago
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 03: Arseny Gritsyuk #81 of the New Jersey Devils scores the game winning goal in the shootout against Tristan Jarry #35 of the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on November 03, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Oilers 4-3 in the shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) | Getty Images.