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'This is not sustainable!' - Virgil van Dijk sends strong warning to Liverpool after another defensive nightmare against Fenerbahce
By Mohamed Saeed,5 days ago
Van Dijk was left frustrated as Liverpool's defensive frailties were exposed once again during a chaotic night in Turkey. Despite taking the lead through Trey Nyoni - who became the youngest player in Liverpool's history to score his first goal in Europe - and later regaining the advantage via Alexander Isak, the Reds fell to a 3-2 defeat. The manner of the goals conceded, all coming from set-piece situations, left the Dutch captain questioning the team's concentration and tactical discipline under pressure.