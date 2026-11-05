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BREAKING: Ozzfest 2027 Dates Announced
By Roe D'Aiuto,4 days ago
Ozzfest is scheduled to return in the summer of 2027, announced on Thursday on the festival's official Facebook page. OZZFEST, the iconic global touring hard rock music festival launched more than 30 years ago by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, will return in 2027 with three historic stops: the UK (Milton Keynes), U.S. (San Bernardino, CA) and for the first time ever in Mexico (Mexico City).