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Unseen Wonders: The Secret Lives of Backyard Creatures Revealed in Stunning Detail
By Sumi Sarkar,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. If you think your backyard is quiet when you are not looking, you are wildly underestimating the drama happening just beneath the grass and between the leaves. While we rush through our days, tiny neighbors hunt, court, build, sing, argue, and clean up our messes in ways that are surprisingly complex and, honestly, a bit humbling.