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Delaware County Coroner’s Office identifies 17-year-old struck and killed by train
By Jack Slemenda,4 days ago
DELAWARE — The pedestrian killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a train in Delaware has been identified as 17-year-old Michael V. Townsend of Delaware, according to a city press release. The Delaware County Coroner’s Office, with assistance from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, identified Townsend following the Nov....
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