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Navigating China’s Revised IC Layout Regulations
By Huan Zhu,4 days ago
China's new regulations on protecting integrated circuit (IC) layout designs marks the first comprehensive reform of its semiconductor intellectual property framework in twenty-five years. The recent revisions expand the scope of application, mandate originality disclosures, and reflect China's evolving geoeconomic strategy by integrating explicit legal countermeasures against foreign trade restrictions.