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Scotlandville students recognized for youth-led substance use prevention initiative
By WBRZ Staff,5 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Three Scotlandville Magnet High School students earned national recognition after their research poster proposal was preselected for the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America Coalition Ideas Fair. The students worked under the leadership of Health Occupations Students of America advisor Coach LaDonna Washington. They developed a prevention...