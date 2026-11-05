undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winner Announced for the 2026 Cynthia Graham Hurd Memorial Award
By Against the Grain,2 days ago
This award celebrates leadership and impact in the library profession. New York | 5 November 2026 – Springer Nature today named Duke University librarian, Zhaneille Green, as the 2026 winner of the Cynthia Graham Hurd Memorial Award at the Charleston Conference. The award recognizes librarians who embody Cynthia Graham Hurd's spirit of service to their communities, with the winner granted a travel honorarium to attend the Charleston Conference.