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Is UNC Chapel Hill fulfilling requirement to teach core American documents?
By Savannah Cade,5 days ago
Amid concerns about declining civic literacy, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors established a new requirement to educate university graduates in the principles of self-government. Under the system’s updated policy, courses fulfilling the Foundations of American Democracy (FAD) requirement “must include substantively” two primary learning outcomes centered around...