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Monache FFA America Farmers honored
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,5 days ago
On October 24 two outstanding and dedicated Monache Future Farmers of America were honored at the 99 th Annual FFA Convention held in Indianapolis. Sophia Cortez and McClain Blackmon walked across the stage along with their 579 fellow recipients from California to receive the highest honor an FFA member can earn. The American Degree is awarded to less than 5 percent of the nation's entire FFA membership and is based on total hours involved with and monies generated from their SAE ( Supervised Agriculture Experience ) projects as well as community service throughout their high school careers.