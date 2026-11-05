undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crunchyhroll to Stream Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Anime's English Dub on November 12
By Nov 5, 12:00,5 days ago
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin exclusively streaming the English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs for the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus television anime series on November 12 at 11:00 a.m. EST. New dubbed episodes will premiere weekly. The company streamed an English trailer:. The dub casts (featuring returning members)...