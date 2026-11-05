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Texas A&M Task Force One helps out San Juan County
By David Edward Albright,4 days ago
Multiple swift-water rescues in San Juan County were conducted by a Texas A&M task force that came to the area to help local crews navigate the natural disaster. “So our job is to help coordinate and facilitate our water rescue teams, help get them to the impacted areas where they can conduct search and rescue, swift-water rescues,” said Steve Dankers, the supervisor, who is based in College Station, Texas.
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