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Pet of the Week: Meet Chelsey & Cheeto! Two Adorable Kittens Looking for Their Forever Homes | Happy Tails Humane Society
4 days ago
This week on Along the Rock Pet of the Week, host Nicole Bollman welcomes Michelle Longtin from Happy Tails Humane Society to introduce two adorable six-month-old kittens, Chelsey and Cheeto. These playful siblings have already captured the hearts of the shelter staff, and now they are ready to find loving...