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GForce Releases Official Oberheim Matrix-12 Software Synthesizer
4 days ago
GForce Software has introduced Oberheim Matrix-12, an officially licensed software instrument developed in collaboration with Oberheim and Marcus Ryle, one of the original synthesizer’s designers. Introduced in 1985, the Matrix-12 synthesizer was known for its 12 voices, 15-mode filter and extensive modulation system. The software recreates the original architecture,...