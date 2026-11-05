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First Love FM Synthesizer Now Available
By synthhead,5 days ago
LOVE Synthesizers has announced that FIRST LOVE, the company’s standalone ‘exploratory FM synthesizer’, is now shipping. “Our goal in creating FIRST LOVE was to make creative synthesis more immediate, expressive and inspiring,” says Markús Bjarnason, Co-founder and Creative Director of LOVE Synthesizers. “This instrument is both approachable and deep, simple and sonically complex.”