undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Colorful California Mountain Home Gives Classic Ski House Style a Fresh New Look
By Cozy season favorites,2 days ago
When most people think of a classic ski chalet, they picture log-lined walls, dark, a raging hearth, plenty of plaid, and maybe even a taxidermied deer or two. But a certain kind of magic strikes when high-altitude architecture hits the right notes, and this Truckee, California, retreat is a masterclass in making the mountains sing.