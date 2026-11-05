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Final Fantasy Producer on Star Wars' Influence, Blitzball and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
By Megan Carla,5 days ago
Asked at the Lucca Comics & Games Festival about a hit new RPG that wears its Final Fantasy inspiration proudly, longtime series producer Yoshinori Kitase traced the line of influence back one step further — to Star Wars. His answer came with a confession classic fans will love: one of Final Fantasy X's most memorable creations was borrowed directly from a galaxy far, far away.