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The largest tick collection in the world is housed at a Georgia university, just 3 hours from Atlanta: The U.S. National Tick Collection
By Susan Swavely,3 days ago
When you think of Georgia animal attractions, you probably think of the whale shark at the Georgia aquarium, the Pandas at Zoo Atlanta, or even the gators in the Okefenokee Swamp. What you probably don’t think of is the largest tick collection in the world. Well. Let’s change that....
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