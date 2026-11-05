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US Steel’s profit doubled over previous quarter as market prices surge
By Nathan Owens,3 days ago
The acquisition of U.S. Steel a little over a year ago is paying off for Japan-based Nippon Steel as market prices continue to surge from Section 232 tariffs. U.S. Steel made an underlying business profit of 66.8 billion yen ($421 million), during the quarter that ended Sept. 30, according to Nippon Steel’s latest earnings published Thursday.