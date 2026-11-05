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Teacher Attacked By Student In KCK Hallway, Witnesses Say, As Fights Pile Up
By Sarah O'Connell,4 days ago
A teacher and a student were involved in a physical altercation inside a hallway at Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday morning, and the school district has confirmed it happened but is withholding nearly every other detail. Two alleged witnesses say the student attacked the teacher, though the extent of any injuries remains unknown two days later.
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