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Manhattan Voters Approve Sales Tax Hike to Fix Crumbling Streets for a Decade
By Marcus Vance,3 days ago
Manhattan voters narrowly approved a 0.5% citywide sales tax increase dedicated to street maintenance for the next 10 years, with unofficial final results showing 8,291 votes in favor and 7,279 against. The measure, which appeared on Tuesday's ballot, replaces a smaller existing tax that has funded road work in the city for years and is set to expire soon.
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