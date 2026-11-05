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Royals Catcher Carter Jensen to Flip Switch at KC's Plaza Lighting on Thanksgiving
By Elias Thorne,4 days ago
Source: Country Club Plaza was created in 1922 by developer Jesse Clyde Nichols. / Wikimedia Commons. Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen will flip the switch on this year's Plaza lights, bringing a hometown hero back to Country Club Plaza for the 97th Annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. The 23-year-old Park Hill High School graduate, who just wrapped a record-breaking rookie season behind the plate for the Royals, will throw the switch that illuminates the Plaza's famed holiday lights in front of his own Kansas City family.