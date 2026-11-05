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Kansas City Sinkhole Near Wyoming Street Traces Back to 2004 Gas Line Work
By Elias Thorne,4 days ago
A sinkhole tore open near Wyoming Street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, leaving a roughly three-foot-deep hole in the roadway and exposing a gas pipe beneath the surface. The hole appeared fast, according to a neighbor who said she had been inside for about 45 minutes before running a quick errand and finding it upon her return.
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