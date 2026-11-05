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Sherry Hatfield
4 days ago
Sherry Marie Hatfield, 77, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 2, 2026, with her loving sisters by her side. Sherry was born on September 17, 1949 to the late Rufus William Hatfield and Lena (Geiger) Hatfield. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a long time employee of Bloomer Candy Company. She was a woman of strong faith, a kind heart, and a deep love for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, and looked forward to vacations, especially time spent with her cousins at Lake James in Indiana.