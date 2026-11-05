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Different Models and Successfully Selling Up
By Dan Marx,4 days ago
The following post was originally published by Wide-format Impressions. To read more of their content, subscribe to their newsletter, Wide-Format Impressions. On a recent trip that took me through Dulles International Airport (outside Washington D.C.), as I descended into an underground passage to my terminal, I was struck by what a appeared to be a massive backlit SEG display – roughly 250x6 ft in size (times two) – which had what seemed to be consistent color and impeccable production and installation. Then, I noticed the image changing in subtle ways and realized it was a massive digital display.