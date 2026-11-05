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FAU Lands Funding to Boost Coral Reef Restoration Science in Florida
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Recently outplanted corals grow on a Florida reef, with a great star coral (Montastraea cavernosa) prominent in the foreground. (Image credit: Reef Renewal USA) Despite major investments and hundreds of thousands of corals planted, restoration success remains unpredictable, with first-year mortality exceeding 90 percent for some species at certain sites. Researchers still lack the data to determine which coral genotypes are most likely to survive and thrive across different reef environments, a critical gap as ocean temperatures rise and bleaching intensifies.
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