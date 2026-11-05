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Election Results Set Stage for Shift in Congressional Ag Leadership
By i3gradiopushbin,5 days ago
(NAFB.com) – Democratic gains in several farm states are setting the stage for a major shift in congressional agriculture leadership following Tuesday’s midterm elections. Agri-Pulse said Democrats will take control of both the House and Senate, reversing Republican majorities on Capitol Hill. Agriculture and rural issues played a role in campaigns across the country, including concerns about higher fuel and fertilizer costs, trade disruptions, and changes to food assistance programs. Democratic Senator-elect Adam Hamilton, who defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas, cited fuel and fertilizer costs and trade policy among the concerns raised by voters. The shift raises questions about how the new Congress will approach a farm bill. Leaders from both parties previously committed to reaching a bipartisan agreement this year. Another immediate focus will be leadership changes on the House and Senate Agriculture committees, along with other panels overseeing issues affecting farmers and rural communities.