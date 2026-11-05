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Detroit School Board Election Results: New Members and District Changes
By Editorial Staff,4 days ago
This story originally published in Chalkbeat Detroit. See the full breakdown of Detroit school board election results here. Detroit School Board Election Brings Fresh Faces and Renewed Debate. In a crucial election for the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), voters selected two former board members, an incumbent, a newcomer,...
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