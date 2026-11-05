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Minesto Earns EU STEP Seal for Euro Dragon Farm Tidal Energy Project in Ireland
By Edited By:,3 days ago
The STEP Seal, also known as the Sovereignty Seal, is a European Commission quality label awarded to high-quality projects that contribute to the objectives of the EU’s Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP). The Euro Dragon Farm received the STEP Seal following its evaluation under the EU Innovation Fund, where the project was selected for Grant Agreement Preparation.