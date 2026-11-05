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Tender-Assist Rigs: Southeast Asia’s Quiet Workhorses Head for Full Utilization
3 days ago
Often overshadowed by the towering jackup and ultra-deepwater floating rig fleets that dominate offshore headlines, tender-assist rigs are enjoying a resurgence in Southeast Asia. While they represent a relatively small niche of the global offshore drilling market, these versatile units have become indispensable to operators across Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei, where their efficiency and cost competitiveness continue to drive demand.