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New DMI CEO Outlines Priorities for Dairy Checkoff
By i3gradiopushbin,5 days ago
(NAFB.com) – New Dairy Management Incorporated President and CEO Corey Scott says strengthening relationships with farmers and growing consumer demand are key priorities for the dairy checkoff. Scott began the job on October 12, succeeding Barbara O’Brien, who is retiring after 25 years with DMI. Speaking at the industry’s Joint Annual Meeting in Florida, Scott emphasized the importance of listening to farmers and importers and maintaining open communication. She outlined three goals for her first three years: helping farmers better understand and explain how checkoff dollars are spent, building a strong organization focused on serving the industry, and increasing dairy consumption. Scott says she wants every person who can consume dairy to add one more serving each day. She also emphasized the need to anticipate changing consumer preferences, including demand for taste, texture, clean labels, and protein. As Scott put it, the checkoff needs to go where the consumer market is headed, not simply where it is today.