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BRG Communications Acquires We Are HeadStart
By Capitol Communicator,3 days ago
BRG Communications, a healthcare-focused public relations and integrated communications agency based in Alexandria, VA, acquired We Are HeadStart, a boutique PR and marketing firm with primary headquarters in Washington, D.C, specializing in startups, venture capital firms and organizations supporting emerging businesses. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The...