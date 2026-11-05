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Year End Tax Planning
By Grant Joiner,4 days ago
Watching my kids trick-or-treat on William Street this past weekend brought back memories of doing the same thing in Vineyard Haven when I was growing up. Now my office is just around the corner, and I’m involved with the Vineyard Haven Business Association. Being there as a parent and a local business owner feels a little surreal. It’s one of the things I appreciate most about being back home.