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Veterans Day Parade Route and Map
By Ben Andree,5 days ago
Honor our veterans at the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. View the new 2026 parade route and plan your visit. Honor the men and women who served our country at the 2026 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, presented by Honoring America’s Veterans. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this free, family-friendly event brings the community together to recognize veterans and their service.
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