undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Converge to tour Australia and New Zealand
By Em MooreTours,4 days ago
Converge have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand for the spring. The tour marks the band’s first time down under since 2019. Extortion, Ends In Tragedy, Portrayal of Guilt, and Wiegedood will be joining them on select dates. It begins on March 11 in Perth, Australia and wraps up on March 21 in Auckland, New Zealand. Converge released their albums Love Is Not Enough and Hum of Hurt earlier this year. Check out the dates below.