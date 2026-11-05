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New Mother's Death Adds To Measles Toll As Pregnancy Warnings Grow
By HealthDay,4 days ago
THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — An unvaccinated 21-year-old woman who developed complications after giving birth has become Pennsylvania’s sixth measles-associated death this year. State health officials announced the death Wednesday, saying the Jefferson County resident had tested positive for measles. Citing privacy laws, the Pennsylvania Department...
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