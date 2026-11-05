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The Interrupters to release new album, share “Back From The Dead” video
4 days ago
The Interrupters have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Battle Scars and will be out on January 29 via Hellcat Records. The album features eleven tracks, including their previously released song “Warrior Spirit”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Back From The Dead” which was directed by Ryan Baxley. The Interrupters will be touring North America starting in March and released their album In The Wild [Deluxe] in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.