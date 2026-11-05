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Wrestling Is Everywhere: Travis Hunter Was The Happiest Man In The World Seeing The Big Show Lead The Duval Chant At The Jags Game
3 days ago
As an old guy who still likes wrestling, I respect this from Travis Hunter. I'm not here to argue that wrestling is still awesome. You either like it or you don't. I don't give a shit whether you do or not. That's one of the beauties of getting old. You stop caring what people like or don't like. Just watch what you want to watch, listen to what you want to listen to.