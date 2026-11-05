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Amberwell Atchison breaks ground; advances service expansion goal
By Brian Hagen,3 days ago
(KAIR)--Ground was broken Wednesday afternoon on a major expansion project at Amberwell Atchison that will bring additional health care services to the community. The ceremonial groundbreaking was held for a 31,721-square-foot West Addition, which will house Amberwell Cancer Care, expanded rehabilitation services and additional specialty clinic space. The project is...