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The 2-6 Jets Are Trying to Salvage Their Season by Bringing Out the Big Guns: Hannah Palmer
4 days ago
Stop me if you've heard this before - actually stop me if you've heard me start a blog with these exact words - the New York Jets are having a rough season. They're losing in ways that even their big offseason acquisition Minkah Fitzpatrick can't help but express his existential despair. After just eight games with the Jets, and they're getting the stench of death all over his nice 5X Pro Bowl/ 3X All Pro career. And he's no doubt sensing he'll won't get that smell off him with an ocean of tomato juice baths.