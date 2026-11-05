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Buckeyes in the NFL: Sonny Styles Leads Defensive Surge as Caden Curry, JT Tuimoloau Deliver
By Cody Croy,4 days ago
Former Ohio State stars Sonny Styles, Caden Curry and JT Tuimoloau headline Week 8 NFL performances as Buckeyes make their mark across the league. Former Ohio State defenders made their presence felt across the NFL in Week 8, with Sonny Styles continuing his impressive rookie campaign and Caden Curry and JT Tuimoloau turning in standout performances for Indianapolis. Davison Igbinosun also recorded his first NFL takeaway, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued his dominant season as one of the league’s most productive receivers.