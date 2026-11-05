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Mabank ISD superintendent bids farewell
By News Staff,3 days ago
MABANK‑When someone has a positive influence in a community, it can be hard to see them leave. Mabank Independent School District (ISD) Interim Superintendent, Dr. Russell Marshall’s retirement marks nearly two decades and two separate tenures as superintendent, he has guided the district through steady growth, built the facilities its students will learn in for generations, and earned the lasting trust of the community it serves. On Oct. 27, he announced that he will retire for the second time.