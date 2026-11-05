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Inside De Cecco’s Pasta Residency at Bowtie Bar
By Vinesh Vora,4 days ago
Farfalle and dirty martinis seem like an unlikely pairing but the collaboration between De Cecco and Bowtie Bar make it work effortlesslyLocated at the center of the iconic Times Square you will find Bowtie Bar. And for National Pasta Month and with World Pasta Day on October 25, the lounge found an unexpectedly clever culinary partner in the Italian pasta maker De Cecco.