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SNAKEBITE— 11.5.26— Gallego & Kelly Oppose Census Change— Hamadeh Applauds Shift in US-Israel Relations, Blue Wave for AZ, Much More...
By Grayson Bakich,3 days ago
Senators Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) spearheaded a recent letter to the U.S. Census Bureau opposing a proposed rule change that they argue is...READ MORE. Senator Mark Kelly: I’ve been speaking with local officials from across Arizona about the devastating flash floods, and I’ll do everything I can to support these communities. Arizonans know how to come together when times are hard. Thank you to every first responder and volunteer stepping up to help.
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