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Giants Get Major Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Before Week 9
By Jose Esquer,5 days ago
On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Who the starting running back for the New York Giants will be on Sunday remains a question mark. Cam Skattebo, who is coming off a career-best performance against the Houston Texans, is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has sidelined him in New York’s practices.. Tyrone Tracy Jr. went on injured reserve after the Texans game. As things stand, veteran Devin Singletary may get the start for New York.