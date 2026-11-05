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New Chesapeake Bay bridge: Design begins in 2028, construction set for 2032
By WBFF STAFF,4 days ago
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Maryland transportation officials have received final federal approval for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing project, setting the stage for a new era of travel between the Eastern and Western Shores. The Maryland Transportation Authority announced federal signoff with the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement and...
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